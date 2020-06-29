Marilyn Sharkey went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 27, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ralph Sharkey, who she married on July 17, 1965 after meeting while working together at Jaymar-Ruby. Marilyn’s husband, children and grandchildren were the loves of her life.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Ralph Sharkey of Michigan City; children: Michelle Sharkey (Steven Soderberg) of Grand Rapids Michigan, Roger (Kim) Sharkey of Michigan City and David (Sharon) Sharkey of Pensacola, Florida; three grandchildren: Ashley Sharkey, Abigail Rosenow and Alexander Sharkey; sister-in-law: Dolores (Randy) Haney, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Mae Ross; siblings: Mary (Eddie) Pawlak, Leon (Alice) Edwards, and David Edwards.
