Marilyn M. MacMillan

MacMillan, Marilyn M. (Nee Jones). Wife of the late Dwight Harding. Dear mother of Sandy Weckler (John), Susan MacMillan (Kevin McKay) and the late Connie Swanson (Daniel). Also nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sister of Richard Jones. Funeral services Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Road, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48304. Memorial tributes to the Alzheimer’s Association.
