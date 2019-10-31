Margie Graf Oct. 27, 1935 - Oct. 29, 2019

Margie Graf, 84, of Fish Lake, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at her home in Fish Lake.
She was born Oct. 27, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Edward Baker and Loretta (Clancy) Baker.
Margie was a long time member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Fish Lake where she attended mass daily. Margie was a caring and giving person and spent endless hours feeding and caring for the homeless and those less fortunate. She started the Food Pantry at St. Anthony's. She was a nursing instructor at Indiana University at South Bend and Thornton Community College in South Holland, Illinois. Margie was an avid reader and wrote a few books on her own. She truly loved knitting scarfs for her grandchildren and devoted her life to helping not only her family, but others too. Lest we forget, Margie was a MAJOR Notre Dame fan and surrounded herself in Notre Dame memorabilia throughout her home. You always knew Margie was there supporting her team.
On Sept. 17, 1955, she married Karl Graf who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her four sons, Karl Graf; Eric (Christine) Graf; Kurt (Kelly) Graf; Mark (Janna) Graf; four daughters, Mary (Jerry) Campa; Noreen Graf; Helen (William) Bland; Margie Graf; 20 grandchildren, Jerry, Jr., Anthony, David, Jayme, Rory, Amy, Isaac, Micah, Eric, Jr., Ryan, Brianna, David, Marijo, James, Paul, Michael, Logan, Elias, Shaw and Silas; as well as 19 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 1 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Fish Lake, with Father Heimer officiating. Interment will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Poor Clare Monastery of the Immaculate Conception, 12210 S. Will Cook Road, Palos Park, IL 60464.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com
