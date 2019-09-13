Margaret “Sue” Briskey, 81, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Margaret was born Feb. 6, 1938, in Harriman, Tennessee to the late Velma Testament.
On Sept. 8, 1984 in La Porte, Indiana, Margaret married Leo J. Briskey, who preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 1989.
Margaret is survived by daughters, Rhonda McKinney of La Porte and Lisa (Chad) Miller of Kokomo, Indiana; stepchildren, Michael and Tim Briskey, and Jane Beaver; and dozens and dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded by a stepdaughter, Donna McCarty.
Margaret was a member of the Landmark Baptist Church in La Porte and loved music and singing.
A celebration of Margaret’s Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Landmark Baptist Church, 1604 First Street, La Porte, Indiana. Pastor Brandon Martin officiating. Private burial will take place in Pine Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
