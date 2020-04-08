Margaret Rose, 96, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.
Margaret was born in Chicago on Jan. 3, 1924 to the late Ludwig and Therese Gilch; beloved wife of Paul E. Rose; loving mother of Christopher, Gerard (Susan), Mary (Bruce), Peggy, Barbara, Gregory (Susan), Timothy (Peggy), and John (Sandy); cherished grandmother of 23 including Andrew, Christopher, Tess and Hala Filipowicz and great grandmother of 16; fond sister of Marie Kindgren; also loving aunt and friend of many. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul and grandson Brian.
