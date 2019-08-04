Margaret Potter Nov. 26, 1924 - July 20, 2019

Margaret Jean Currie was born in a remote lumber camp in central Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 26, 1924, and passed away peacefully in Jupiter, Florida, on July 20, 2019, surrounded by family, including her husband of 71 years, Dr. Brian S. Potter. She will be remembered by the many friends she made over the years in Indiana and around the globe.
Margaret weathered the Great Depression of the 1930s and wartime Montreal of the 1940s, where she graduated high school and worked at McGill University. She married Brian in Montreal in 1948 and in 1951 moved to La Porte County. Interspersed by single years in Colorado, Maryland and England (and winters in Florida since 1995), they lived in Duneland Beach from 1959 until 2011, where they raised four sons, Michael (Jan) of San Diego; Alan (Karen) of Seattle; Donald (Sue-Del) of Portland, Oregon; and Geoffrey (Maureen) of Chicago.
She worked for Weil-McLain in Michigan City and Swift & Co. in Chicago, and was a vibrant participant in the community. Margaret was president of the La Porte County Medical Auxiliary and of the Long Beach PTA, a leader of the Junior Great Books Program, and an active member of the Beach Garden Club, Community Concerts, Dunes Art Foundation Children's Theater, Friends of the Library, the International Ladies’ Club, League of Women Voters, Meals on Wheels and Memorial Hospital Women’s Auxiliary. A fierce advocate for the environment, she was a longtime supporter of the Save The Dunes Council that helped establish the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, which has since been designated a national park.
As an arts enthusiast (and a talented amateur painter herself), Margaret became known as “the Picasso Lady” by visiting Michigan City elementary schools for seven years with the John J. Blank Community Center’s “Art Goes to School” program, serving as a volunteer tutor, and teaching children about art.
She traveled worldwide with her husband and served as president of the Flying Carpet Travelogue Association. Margaret and Brian often hosted family picnics for the dermatology departments of both the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois medical schools, where many local friends and neighbors met distinguished professors and students from other nations. Astutely forward-thinking, she sent her juvenile eldest son to computer school in 1966, a decade before even the earliest personal computers. And she was a skilled (if shanghaied) sailor on the family motorboats.
Margaret was a loving wife to Brian (now of West Palm Beach), grandmother to five, great-grandmother to four, and sister of Joan Jackson (deceased) and Donald Currie of France.
In lieu of flowers, Margaret would most appreciate you donating – or volunteering your time and talents – to Save The Dunes at savedunes.org. A celebration honoring Margaret will be held in the future. Please share photos or reminiscences at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011179386754.
Commented