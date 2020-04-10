Margaret “Peggy” E. MacLeod, 76, of Walkerton, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Miller Health and Rehab, La Porte.
Peggy was born in Gary, Indiana, on Dec. 19, 1943 to Alexander T. and Elsie Mae (Jones) MacLeod.
Peggy is survived by her sister-in-law, RoseAnn MacLeod of Fish Lake; nephews, Scott (Kerrie) MacLeod of Rolling Prairie, Jason (Julie) MacLeod of Walkerton, and Michael (Amy) MacLeod of Fish Lake; great nephews, Alex (Hannah) MacLeod, Cody (Shelby) MacLeod, Coleman (Megan Nilson) MacLeod, and Austin (Nicole) MacLeod; great nieces, Emalee MacLeod and Kinley MacLeod; great-great nephews, Parker, Samuel, and Asher (arriving August 2020); and great-great niece, Lilah. Peggy also leaves behind special cousins, Elizabeth MacLean, Sandy Rearick, Dorothy (Dick) Scarborough, Sandra (Paul) Radice, Alex (Marcia) Smith, Susan (Liam McNeil) Jones, Sharon Dielh, her Nova Scotia family; and her beloved cat and constant companion, Quincy.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Alexander “Sandy” MacLeod.
Peggy proudly served in the U.S. Army WAC for six years. She was a motor inspector for many years at Bethlehem Steel, Union 6787. Peggy was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. of Apache Junction, Arizona. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Peggy enjoyed traveling with her best friend, Sandy Briner. She also enjoyed swimming and exercising with her friends at the YMCA. Peggy loved attending all of her nieces and nephews school and sporting events, always being heard rooting from the stands. Most of all, Peggy loved and enjoyed life. When asked about a life lesson to share, she replied, “Life is only so long. You’ve got to get up and live it!”
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service with Military Honors to celebrate Peggy’s life will be announced at a later date.
Peggy’s family sincerely appreciates the care provided by DunesHospice. Their guidance and care will forever be remembered.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Scott MacLeod, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350 or the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. Ind. 2, La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutler cares.com.
