Margaret L. “Marge” Tadras, age 96, a lifelong resident of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Illinois. She was born Dec. 29, 1923 in Michigan City.
Beloved wife of the late George Tadras, whom she married Oct. 12, 1946 and who preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1999, loving mother of Georgette (Randy) Beck of Oswego, Illinois and Nicolene “Nikki” (Angelo Giannakopoulos) Moore of Downers Grove, Illinois, adored grandmother of Jennifer (John) Plummer and Jessica (Vinnie) Brandonisio; Christopher (Stephanie) Moore and Brandon (Lydia) Moore, cherished great-grandmother of Jared, Joseph and Jack Plummer; Francesca, Dinaella, and Vincenzo Brandonisio; Benjamin and Eva Moore; Declan Moore, devoted daughter of the late Frank and Helen (nee Kaczmarek) Keen, dear sister of the late Raymond Keen, Eleanor Rist, Norman Keen and Kenneth Keen, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
