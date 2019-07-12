Margaret E. Wade July 8, 1922 - July 10, 2019

Margaret E. Wade, 97, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Margaret was born July 8, 1922, in La Porte County, Indiana, to Alvie and Julia (Przybylski) Ellenwine.
On Nov. 25, 1943, in Three Oaks, Michigan, Margaret married John F. Wade who preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2004.
Margaret retired after 17 years as the payroll supervisor at American Rubber and for 10 years she was the manager of the Spiegel Store in La Porte. Her first job was with Woolworth Dime Store.
Margaret is survived by two daughters, Judith (Bob) Parker of La Porte, Indiana and Carol (Al) Wesolowski of Mill Creek, Indiana; a son, John (Linda) Wade of Otwell, Indiana; five grandchildren, J. B. Glossinger, Joseph Schindler Jr., Chris Schindler, Jason Wade and Stephanie (Eric) Foxworthy; two sisters, Geraldine DePoy of Rolling Prairie, Indiana and Gertrude Koth of Three Oaks, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, two sisters, Ceycelia Miller and Rose Marie Schreiber; and a brother, Alvie Ellenwine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1110 Monroe St., La Porte, Indiana, where family and friends may visit from 9-10 a.m. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel in La Porte.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter Catholic Church, 1110 Monroe St., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
