Margaret A. Miller May 7, 1931 - Sept. 11, 2019

Margaret A. Miller, 88, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Margaret was born May 7, 1931, in La Porte, Indiana, to Clarence and Jesse (Bear) Schroeder.
On May 30, 1952, in La Porte, Indiana, Margaret married Harry L. Miller who preceded her in death on April 21, 2000. They shared a long loving marital relationship for 48 years.
Margaret is survived by seven daughters, Constance (Gordon) Walker of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Cathlene (Randall) Mumma of La Porte, Indiana, Deborah (Jack) Kahn of Michigan City, Indiana, Cynthia (Milt) Cooper of North Liberty, Indiana, Mary (Duane) Tyler of Elgin, Illinois, Andrea (David) Jeffers of South Bend, Indiana; Sandra Miller of La Porte, Indiana; one son, William (Yvonne) Miller of Indianapolis, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; Brendan (Kara) Walker, Jessie (Matt) Millhouse, Margaret (Adam) Caulfield, Melissa Tyler, Wade (Brittany) Tyler, Scott Mumma, Sarah Mumma, Ryan Keim, Anna Kozor, Gabrielle Jeffers, William Jeffers and Harrison Jeffers; three great-grandchildren; Isabel Millhouse, August Caulfield and Bailey Caulfield; and one brother, William Schroeder.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a granddaughter, Amanda Keim.
Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Parish. She worked professionally in the accounting field after raising her children.
She enjoyed IU Basketball, Notre Dame Football, and the Chicago Cubs and could be found cheering them on throughout their respective seasons.
Margaret’s family was the center of life. Her kindness, generosity, and endless love and support will be cherished for many generations to come.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in La Porte. Rev. Ian Williams will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers family requests memorial contributions to be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.
Please share with the family prayers, condolences, and memories at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements by Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, La Porte, Indiana.
