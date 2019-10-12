Maren L. Swindell May 4, 1933 - Oct. 10, 2019

Maren L. Swindell, 86, of Michigan City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Trail Creek. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home and on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at St. Luke's Church.
Maren was born May 4, 1933, in Evanston, Illinois, to the late Leonard and Sophia Christensen.
On June 19, 1954 she married John F. Swindell who passed away on Feb. 19, 2011.
Surviving is one son, John Swindell; three daughters, Sherry (John) Sheets, Kristi Siegel and Karen Swindell all of Michigan City; six grandchildren; J.T. (Jessica) Swindell, Tyler (Aaron) Galindo, Joseph (Melissa) Siegel, Lauren (Jason) Mitchell, Hillary (Ryan) Fogarty and John Paul Sheets; seven great-grandchildren, Izzy, Aaron Jr., Jaren, Jayce, Julian, Owen and Lorelai and two on the way; two sisters, Barbara (Dick) Arnold and Karen Gould; two brothers, Howard and Bruce Christrensen; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by one daughter in law, Myrna Swindell and six brothers and sisters.
She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and a 35 year member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She also adored her son in law John Sheets. Everyone loved her and she always put a smile on everyone's face.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Michigan City Zoo or Make-A-Wish Foundation.
