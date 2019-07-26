Lucinda Wyse June 27, 1948 - July 25, 2019

Lucinda Wyse, 71, of Michigan City passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Aperion The Arbors in Michigan City.
Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home. Private family burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens on Tuesday. Viewing will be held on Monday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home.
Lucinda was born June 27, 1948, in Michigan City to the late Grover and Betty Janke.
On May 1, 1971, in Michigan City she married her loving husband Lonnie Wyse, who is surviving in Michigan City.
Also surviving are two sons, Mark and Chris (Karie) Wyse, both of Michigan City; five grandsons, Greg, Coty, Grant, Lucas and Travis; two great-grandchildren, Gabi and Avery; two sisters, Melinda (Roy) Whitaker and Lisa Janke; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
She was a proud homemaker for more than 30 years who stayed home to take care of her family.
She loved her flower gardens, feeding the birds, critters and everything else wandering around looking for food. She was a soft natured person that also had a very feisty side to her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Michiana Humane Society or the Botanical Gardens (aka Friendship Gardens).
