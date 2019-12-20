Louise Ann Wiora, 87, of La Porte passed away peacefully from this life at 10:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Golden Living Center Fountainview Terrace.
She was born March 4, 1932, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Paul and Lydia (Peterson) Foss.
On Aug. 29, 1953, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Michigan City, she married her best friend, John F. Wiora.
Louise and John grew up in the same neighborhood and played together as children. In high school, Louise was waiting for the bus when John drove up and offered her a ride. That ride led to dating and then marriage after John returned from serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. They recently celebrated 66 years of marriage, sweethearts to the very end.
She was a homemaker until her two boys started school; she then worked for Audio Electronics as an assembler.
Surviving are her beloved husband, John Wiora; loving son, Doug (Katie) Wiora; daughter-in-law, Alida Wiora; one sister, Virginia Houghton; extended family member, Barry Krockover; and one step-granddaughter, Jessica Shelton.
Preceding in death were her parents; one son, David Wiora; and two brothers, Paul and John Foss.
Per Louise’s wishes, no service will be held. Cremation will take place. Lakeview Funeral Home, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana Highway 212, Long Beach, IN 46360 in memory of Louise Ann Wiora.
