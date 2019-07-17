Louise A. Disbrow, 65, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:39 p.m. in her home.
Private funeral services will be conducted. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
She was born July 20, 1953, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Gale and Margaret (Haddad) Disbrow.
Surviving are four sons, Wayne Peterson of La Porte, Indiana, Glenn (Elaina) King of North Liberty, Indiana, Richard (Amanda) Kettler of La Porte, Indiana and Timothy (Maggie) Kettler of Indianapolis, Indiana; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Kathy Barry of Tampa, Florida, Rose Disbrow of La Porte, Indiana, Chris Disbrow of La Porte, Indiana; and her brother, Gale Disbrow of La Porte, Indiana.
Louise had worked as a CNA. She enjoyed spending time with her family and researching her ancestry.
Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.
