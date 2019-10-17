Louis J. Leja Sept. 4, 1930 - Oct. 16, 2019

Louis J. Leja, 89, of Walkerton, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. He retired in 1990 from Universal Packaging in the Graphic Arts department after 38 years of service.
Louis served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 400 Fish Lake for 40 years where he was a Service Officer, DAV Disabled American Veterans, Past President of the Fish Lake Conservation Club, Honorary Life member of the Graphic Communication International Union, the Forty and Eight Veterans Organization Voiture 276, the American Legionnaires, and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Fish Lake, Indiana.
Louis was born Sept. 4, 1930, in Blue Island, Illinois, to the late John Albert and Anastasia Szafraniec.
On July 31, 1954, Louis married Patricia Rabidoux, who preceded him in death on Aug. 19, 2015.
Louis is survived by his children, David (Diana) Leja of Addison, Illinois, Mike (Judy) Leja of Chesterton, Indiana, and Tom (Brenda) Leja of Fish Lake, Indiana; daughter in law, Sharon Leja of New Lenox, Illinois; a son-in-law, George Hunt of Michigan; grandchildren, David Leja, Jessica Leja, Danny Leja, Angie (Zack) Pentek, Eddie Hunt, Ashley (Jimmy) Korthals, Samantha Leja, Jillian Leja, Savannah (Cody) Barnett and Cassidy Leja; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Briella, Troy, Bryson and Macy; and sisters, Sophie (Richard) Maier of Wisconsin and Helen Tisol of Tinley Park, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a daughter, Katherine Hunt; and a son, Louis Leja; his parents; a sister, Celia Clark; and a brother-in-law, James Tisol.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel where family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Rev. Michael Heimer will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. All times are CST.
A luncheon will follow the burial at the American Legion Post 400, Fish Lake, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7732 E. Ind. 4, Walkerton, Indiana 46574 or American Heart Association, Midwest Affiliate, Dept. 77-3968, Chicago, Illinois 60678-3968.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
