Lorraine Rita Moenkhaus March 8, 1928 - Nov. 5, 2019

Lorraine Rita Moenkhaus, 91, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. in Hamilton Communities, New Carlisle, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., Sunday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, and from 9:15-10 a.m. Monday at the Queen of All Saints Church Legacy Center. A wake service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral chapel.
She was born March 8, 1928, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Andrew and Lottie (Kazmucha) Koziatek. On Aug. 19, 1950 she married Robert Moenkhaus who preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2011.
Surviving are a son, Bradley (Toney) Moenkhaus of La Porte, Indiana; two daughters, Lorna (Tom) Bassett and Kim (Ken) McCoy, both of La Porte, Indiana; five grandchildren, Ryan (Jill) McCoy of Valparaiso, Indiana, Brent Bassett of Michigan City, Indiana, Patrick McCoy of La Porte, Indiana, Jeff Bassett of La Porte, Indiana and Kelly (Scott) Strandberg of La Porte, Indiana; five great-grandchildren, Maxwell Bassett, Katelyn McCoy, Kristin McCoy, Liam Strandberg and Amelia Strandberg; sister, Arleen (Eugene) Fowler of Cypress, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that brought much happiness.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy (Robert) Schultz and Gertrude (Bill) Keller; and her brother, Eugene (Norma) Koziatek.
Lorraine worked as a secretary at Barker Junior High School and at Kominiarek Ins. Co., Michigan City. She was a member of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church and a life member of the Queen of All Saints Rosary Sodality. Lorraine enjoyed dancing with her husband, Robert, which they won several awards, playing cards, flower gardening, Washington Park Beach and cooking for her family.
Contributions may be made to Queen of all Saints Endowment Fund, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360 or to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.