Lorraine A. Semla Nov. 6, 1932 - Sept. 13, 2019

Lorraine A. Semla, 86, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 5:09 p.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana
Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St. with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation hours will be Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
She was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Michael and Anna Gembara. On May 14, 1955, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Edward J. Semla, who preceded her in death on June 24, 2017.
Surviving are daughter, Leanne (Michael) Hoffmann of Indianapolis, Indiana; son, Edward M. (Carol) Semla of Sun City Center, Florida; granddaughter Tara (Chris) Shifflett of Winchester, Virginia; grandson, Robinson "Robbie" (Elena) Semla of Buchanan, Michigan; five great-grandchildren, Eva and Sophia Shifflett, Edward J., Bronco and Liberty Semla; sister, Natalie Kroening of Michigan City, Indiana; Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by grandson, Brad Galloway; two sisters, Mae Gembara and Sally Cescato along with a brother, Casey Gembara.
Mrs. Semla retired from Joy Mfg., Michigan City, Indiana as a department dispatcher. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Ladies of the American Legion, St. Stanislaus Rosary Society. She loved her pet animals and was a garage sale enthusiast along with gardening.
Contributions may be made to Michiana Humane Society, 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
