Lori Lynn James, born Oct. 22, 1965, left this world on Sept. 12, 2019, to live in eternity with her heavenly Father.
She was born to Robert L. James and Laureen K. James. Lori attended Indian Trail Elementary School and graduated from La Porte High School in 1983. She attended PNC for two years. Lori moved to Northridge, California, where she attended Cal State and was a preschool teacher at Pine Crest Elementary School. Lori moved back to La Porte in 1994 and worked at Aero Metals for 10 years.
Lori was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she enjoyed calling members to see if there were any needs she could pray for.
Lori was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashleigh; her father; her two sisters, Rhonda and Shelley; her niece, Elizabeth; her paternal grandparents, Merl and Gladys James; and her maternal grandparents, Murray and Margaret Peery.
She is survived by her mother, Laureen; her brother, Michael; nephews, Stephen and Corey James; niece, Jasmine James; the delights of her life, great nephews, Damion and Aiden James; as well as her loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with her Uncle David Peery presiding.
A time of visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Cremation will take place following the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 314 W. Catalpa Drive, Suite F, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
