Lorene Childers Nov. 28, 1931 - Oct. 20, 2019

Lorene Childers, 87, of Michigan City passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Aperion the Arbors.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Root Funeral Home. Private family burial to follow services in Springville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 9-11 a.m. at the Root Funeral Home.
Lorene was born Nov. 28, 1931, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Milo and Nancy (Brown) Clemons.
On June 13, 1970, in The Pines she married Paul Childers, who passed away on July 6, 2003.
Surviving is one daughter, Nancy Summa; one son, Anthony (Sandy) Childers; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters, Goldie Decker, Ruth (Don) Martin, Martin Clemons, A.D. (Agnes) Clemons, Faye (Lance) Whitfield, Bertha Patrick and Juanita (Ray) Bellis; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Lorene was retired from Gateway after over 20 years of service as an assembler.
She loved to cook, eat and spend time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to thank the people at Aperian The Arbors and Hospice for their outstanding care that was given to Lorene.
