Loren Furness, age 85, of Furnessville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his wife: Wilma Jane (Aller) Furness of 49 years; son: Ed (Susan) Aller; grandchildren: Joshua (Sarah) Aller, Jaimie (Ryan) Briscoe; brother: Gordon (Joy) Furness; sisters: Rosemary (Jerry) Braginton and Patricia Smith; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers: Lester and Donald, sisters: Lois E. Johnson, Dorothy R. Dunn, Betty L. Ambrose and Audrey Buss.
Loren was an active member of St. Luke United Lutheran Church of Michigan City. He was born in Pine Township of Porter County and still lived in the area. Loren was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150. He operated his own company; L & W Excavating for many years in Northwest Indiana. Loren was the sexton of the Furnessville Cemetery and served on the Cemetery board for many years.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360 on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke United Lutheran Church, 2000 E. Coolspring, Michigan City, Indiana with Pastor Ruth Popkin officiating.
Burial will follow at Furnessville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Loren may be given to Furnessville Cemetery Care Fund or St. Luke United Lutheran Church.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
