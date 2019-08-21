Lora-Lee Snyder Sept. 22, 1932 - Aug. 10, 2019

Lora-Lee Snyder, 86, of Fish Lake, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at her home, with her children at her side.
Lora-Lee was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Sept. 22, 1932, to Albert Frederick II and Elly Jean (Lunde) Nyland.
On Nov. 15, 1952, in Chicago, she married Henry who preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Dawn Cauffman of La Porte, Henry (Martha) Snyder of La Porte, Robert (Terri) Snyder of La Porte, Edward (Beth) Snyder of Fish Lake, Denise (Mike) Doig of Fish Lake, Debbie (Rodd) Bell of Mill Creek, Andy (Denise) Snyder of Rolling Prairie, Dorene (Paul) Lloyd of Mill Creek, and Diane (Rich) Cruz of Fish Lake; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Snyder of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; sister, Norma (Charles) Kesling of Las Vegas, Nevada; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Stephen and Richard "Duke" Snyder; son-in-law, Doug Cauffman; and brother, Albert F. Nyland III.
Lora-Lee was a homemaker. She had a strong faith and was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church for the past 20 years. In her younger years, she taught pre-school Sunday School for over 20 years at St. John's Lutheran Church. Lora-Lee enjoyed attending her Monday and Thursday ladies' Bible studies, as well as her monthly senior luncheons with her church family. She also enjoyed participating in Christian women's luncheons and a Christian book club. Lora-Lee was a member of the Monday night ladies' study, know as the "Bible Babes". In addition to her church activities, she loved spending time with her family and friends, watching Nascar, reading, shopping, and playing cards.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 "G" St., La Porte, with Pastor Dennis Meyer officiating.
A time of visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Center for Hospice Care, Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234 or Bethany Lutheran Memorial Fund, 102 "G" St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.