Lois Miller, age 94, passed away on June 29, 2020 in her home at Rittenhouse Village in Michigan City, Indiana. She was born Oct. 1, 1925 in Lenexa, Kansas to the late Rev. Christian and Selma Langholz. Lois was married to Randall C. Miller on June 26, 1948, he preceded her in death. She was also preceded by brothers: Rev. Eugene Langholz and Armin Langholz and their wives.
Lois is survived by her children: Melinda (Ron) Nagle of Trail Creek, Timothy Miller of Michigan City and Amy (Derek) Nowatzki of Mableton, Georgia; grandchildren: Justin and Gal Andres of Claremont, California, Christian, Andrew and Jenna Nowatzki of Mableton, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law Marcus and Janice Langholz of Winchester, Virginia; special niece and nephew Margie (Mike) Bockover and Robert Schultz; their children and grandchildren; other beloved nieces and nephews along with their children and grandchildren.
