Lloyd John Nelson Sept. 12, 1930 - Aug. 21, 2019

Lloyd John Nelson, 88, lifetime resident of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Brentwood of La Porte.
He was born Sept. 12, 1930, in La Porte, Indiana, to Lawrence and Henrietta (Troy) Nelson.
Lloyd honorably served his country in the United States Army from February 1952 to January 1954. He retired after 35 years in 1992 as a general contractor from his family business, Nelson Company, La Porte. Lloyd formerly drove TransPorte for the City of La Porte and was a former member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, La Porte.
On Aug. 12, 1950, in La Porte, Indiana, he married Gladys (Miller) Nelson, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Douglas (Barb) Nelson of Venice, Florida and Steven (Kathy) Nelson of La Porte; five grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Nelson, Alyssa (Steve) Staley, Joshua (Andrea) Nelson, Jonna (Greg) Foos and Audra (Brian) Hart; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter on the way.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and three sisters, Bernett Dawson, Joan Hoffman and Shirley Hartsburg.
A private memorial service will be held. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, Indiana, 46383 and/or Donor’s Choice in memory of Lloyd John Nelson.
