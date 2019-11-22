Lisa Marie Tuszynski July 9, 1960 - Nov. 20, 2019

Lisa Marie Tuszynski, 59, of Mill Creek, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was diagnosed in September with Cholangiocarcinoma a rare bile duct cancer.
Lisa was born on July 9, 1960 in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Barbara C. Kuta-Durnal and the late Steve Dopieralski.
On June 25, 1983 Lisa married her high school sweetheart, Mark Tuszynski who survives along with sons, Nathan T. (Ashley) Tuszynski of Mishawaka, Indiana and Ryan Tuszynski of Mill Creek, Indiana; her daughter, Alicia (Devin) Thomas of Indianapolis, Indiana; three grandchildren, Maelee Tuszynski, Daxon and Willow Thomas; a sister, Lora (Michael) Roberts of Parker, Colorado; and brothers, David (Kasey) Durnal of Oak Ridge, New Jersey, Leon Durnal of Noblesville, Indiana; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lisa graduated from La Porte High School in 1979. She raised three children and was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. For most of her life, she worked in the medical field and later went back to school to pursue a degree as a medical assistant. Her entire life was dedicated to serving others. Upon the diagnosis of a rare cancer she decided to donate her body to the IU School of Medical to further research in finding a cure. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, bowled in a league for many years, was a Brownie Troop Leader and a PTO mom.
Please note, all times are C.S.T. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 Bach St., La Porte, Indiana. Family and friends may gather from 9 to 9:45 a.m. in the funeral home prior to the Mass. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Lisa’s honor to the I.U. School of Medicine, IU Foundation, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072 or the cholangiocarcinoma.org foundation.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
