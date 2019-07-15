Linda M. Messman Nov. 30, 1947 - July 12, 2019

Linda M. Messman, 71, of La Porte, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at La Porte Hospital and Health Services.
Linda was born in Dowagiac, Michigan, on Nov. 30, 1947, to Ahlie G. Abiney and Lucille F. (Smith) Emery.
On Aug. 12, 1971 in La Porte, Indiana, she married Richard Messman who preceded her in death. Also surviving are her daughter, Renee (Gene Dickelman) Rhew of La Porte; three granddaughters, Morgan Rhew, Madison Rhew, and Alyssa Collette, all of La Porte; siblings, Hassin (Diane) Abiney of Mission Viejo, California, Pat (Karen) Abiney of La Porte, Genia (Dave) Curl of Fish Lake, Kim (Carl) Magers of La Porte, and Sara (Jason) Tanksley of La Porte; stepmother, Arlene Abiney of La Porte; stepbrother, David Emery of La Porte; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Tommy and Jamie Collette; and brother, Jimmy Abiney.
Linda was a server for over 15 years at Louie's Cafe. Linda loved to cook, especially for others.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Rod Nielsen officiating.
A time of visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the PAX Center, 605 Washington St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
