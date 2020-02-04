Linda Kay Patterson McLean, age 70, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her children.

She was born Jan. 28, 1950, in Michigan City, Indiana, and raised by her lovingly grandma: Julia Lillian Patterson who has preceded her in death. On Oct. 7, 1987, Linda married Teddy McLean who also preceded her death.