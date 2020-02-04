Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Linda Kay Patterson McLean, age 70, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her children.
She was born Jan. 28, 1950, in Michigan City, Indiana, and raised by her lovingly grandma: Julia Lillian Patterson who has preceded her in death. On Oct. 7, 1987, Linda married Teddy McLean who also preceded her death.
