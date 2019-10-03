Linda K. Adkins May 6, 1958 - Sept. 30, 2019

Linda K. Adkins, 61, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
She was born on May 6, 1958, in Kennett, Missouri, to the late Chester and Juanita (Nelson) Nicholson.
On Nov. 24, 1976 she married Keith Adkins who survives. Linda is survived by one daughter, Ashley Adkins of New Carlisle, Indiana, one son, Keith R. (Courtney) Adkins of Carmel, Indiana, five grandchildren; Savannah, Parker and Grayson Adkins, Jaxson Garcia and Kade Hare, one sister, Deborah Murnane, and one brother Jerry (Helen) Nicholson of Stevensville, Michigan. Other survivors include one niece Amanda Merrill and one nephew JC Proft.
A visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday CST in the First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte, IN 46350. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday CST in the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God in Linda's honor.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.