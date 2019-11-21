Leonard Joe Hill Sept. 22, 1946 - Nov. 18, 2019

Leonard Joe Hill, 73, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Golden Living Center - Fountainview Terrace in La Porte, Indiana.
He was born Sept. 22, 1946, in Francesville, Indiana, the son of Ernest V Hill and Helen (Brown) Hill.
Joe was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, La Porte, Indiana. He was an avid woodworker, a classic car enthusiast, and enjoyed carpentry. Joe was also a talented baker, especially his pie crusts, which his mother showed him how to bake. He was a jack of all trades who could build houses and fix just about anything, including cars and appliances. He also was a strong supporter of the United Steel Workers.
He is survived by siblings: Garnet Nuest of Monticello, Indiana; Jerrell "Jerry" Hill of Rensselaer, Indiana; children: Beth (Tyrus) Salyer of Rensselaer, Indiana; Shawn (Kimberly) Hill of Lakeville, Indiana; Patrick Hill of Logansport, Indiana; and daughter-in-law Natalie Duerksen of Mishawaka, Indiana; and five grandchildren: Virginia, Samantha, Soraya, Hyrum and Emmalein.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Ernest V. and Helen L. (Brown) Hill, and son, Aaron S. Hill.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana where the family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 503 Burlington Beach Road, Valparaiso, IN 46383 with visitation from 9-10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at the Angelcrest Cemetery in Valparaiso, Indiana.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 and/or St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.