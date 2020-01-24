Leonard D. Olken, age 91, died peacefully at Aperion Care Arbors in Michigan City, Indiana, on Jan. 22, 2020. He is preceded in death by his sweet and loving wife, Ruth Olken.
Len was born in 1928 to Ida and Jacob Olken in Erie, Pennsylvania. He had two sisters, both of whom preceded him in death; his twin sister, Leona, and older sister, Harriet. Orphaned at age 13, Len took care of his sisters by using his wit, tenacity and his passion as a tinkerer. An entrepreneur at an early age, he owned and operated his first radio repair business at age 16. At age 19, Len and Ruth married in Akron, Ohio, where they eventually settled in Michigan City in the late 1950s.
