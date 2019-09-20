Leona May Pearce, 84, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
Leona was born July 23, 1935, in Michigan City, Indiana, to James and Katherine (Novak) Szymkowski.
On Nov. 30, 1954, in Michigan City, Indiana, Leona married Melvin Pearce, who preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 1989.
Leona was a beloved mother and wife and was a quality inspector at Crown Electronics in Elkhart, Indiana. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in La Porte and graduated from Michigan City Elston High School.
Leona is survived by three sons, Steven Michael Pearce, Randall Michael Pearce and Joseph Michael Pearce; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a sister, Eleanor Benninghoff; and a brother, Raymond Szymkowski. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Barbara Ann Pearce; a sister, Barbara Walls; and four brothers.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana. A Parish Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 C Street, La Porte, Indiana. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate. Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. A luncheon will be at St. Joseph Parish following the burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish or the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E 91st St #100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
