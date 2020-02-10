Leona C. Yagelski Bobinski Mazuchowski, 100, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 2 a.m. in Trail Creek Place, Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday and from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
