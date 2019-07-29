Leocadia Theresa "Lil" Napierala Dec. 9, 1921 - July 27, 2019

Leocadia Theresa " Lil " Napierala, 97, New Buffalo, Michigan formerly of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:30 a.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Queen of all Saints Catholic Church, 606 So. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating with burial to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana and from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Queen of all Saints Catholic Church. The American Legion Skwiat Post 451 and the VFW Post 2536 will conduct a Memorial military prayer service Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel along with full military honors Wednesday in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
She was born Dec. 9, 1921, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Walter and Stella (Szczepanek) Cizewski. On June 1, 1946, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Hubert Buczkowski who preceded her in death on March 30, 1975. On Nov. 9, 1979, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Stanley Napierala, who preceded her in death on July 3, 2010. Surviving are daughter, Cynthia Flythe of Sacramento, California; son, Thomas (Eileen) Buczkowski of La Porte, Indiana; step-children, Linda (Jerry) Evans of the Villages, Florida, Cindy (John) Wooden of La Porte, Indiana and Mark Napierala of Michigan City, Indiana; grandchildren, Lisa (Peter) Zerbes, Mark (Dena) Buczkowski and Meredith (Vincent) Scalise; step-grandchildren, Matt (Sophia) Evans, Sarah Wooden and Brian Evans; great-grandchildren, Kylie Zerbes, Peyton Zerbes and Connor Buczkowski; step-great-grandchildren, Adnan Evans, Kenzie and Maddie; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Walter, Edward, Joseph, John Cizewski, and Eugene Jankowski and sister-in-law Helen Jankowski; three sisters, Irene, Genevieve and Esther along with her special friend Norma Martin.
Lil was a member of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, Michigan City Senior Center, American Legion Skwiat Post 451. She proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy Waves from September 1943 through January 1946 beginning with U.S. Navy training school in Bronx, New York, then was assigned to the Naval code signal lab at the U.S. Naval barracks in Washington, D.C. holding the rank of Specialist (Q) third class. Lil worked previous for Burnham Gloves, Arno Tape, Rabin Winters, and Gateway Industries. She enjoyed playing cards and visiting residents in nursing homes. In her younger days she liked to fish, bike and walking with groups from St. Anthony Hospital.
Contributions may be made to Queen of all Saints Catholic Church, 606 So. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360 or to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
