Leo J. Bulakowski Jr. Nov. 25, 1949 - Sept. 30, 2019

On Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, Leo Joseph “Butch” Bulakowski Jr. passed away at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.
Leo was born on Nov. 25, 1949 to Leo, Sr. and Teresa Bulakowski in Michigan City. He attended Elston High School and graduated with the Class of 1968. Upon graduation, he promptly began working for Bethlehem Steel before answering the call to serve our country's Army in the Vietnam War where he served two consecutive terms. Upon his safe return, Leo resumed his work at Bethlehem Steel and later ArcelorMittal for an impressive 50 year career. On May 8, 1976 he married his beloved wife, Dolores Jean Nowatzke, with whom he had three children; Jill, Todd and Neill. Leo was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception Church and a loyal member of the Moose Lodge, St. Joseph Young Men's Society and The American Legion.
Leo's legacy is defined by his strong work ethic, loyalty and honor to his family, friends, country and God. He and Dolores cherished making memories on the lake and taking vacations with their children over the years. Leo particularly enjoyed frequenting the tranquility and warmth of the beaches. He had astounding handyman skills and he had a particular affinity for classic cars, especially his red Camaro. His generosity and unconditional love blossomed when he had the opportunity to enjoy his grandchildren, especially playing cars and dinosaurs with them. Leo’s sports traditions of Notre Dame football, Hoosier basketball and Wrigley Field outings will be continued to the next generation. We will miss his kind yet tenacious spirit and forever cherish the unrelenting love, support, laughs, and camaraderie he had with his family, friends and the many coworkers over the years.
Leo is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores and his father Leo Joseph Bulakowski Sr. He is survived by his mother, Teresa Bulakowski of Michigan City, brother, Norm Bulakowski of Michigan City, his children, Jill Bulakowski-Ellis and husband Adrian of Waukegan, Illinois, Todd Bulakowski and wife Beth of Indianapolis, Indiana and Neill Bulakowski and wife Suzanne and grandsons Beau and Dean of Greensboro, North Carolina.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th streets, Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Jordan Fetcko officiating. Private burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., Sunday and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
Memorials may be made in Leo’s honor to Prostate Cancer foundation at www.pcf.org
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
