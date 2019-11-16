Kent Carpenter, 60, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away at the VNA Hospice in Valparaiso on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1959, in La Porte, Indiana, to Douglas and Maxine (Cunningham) Carpenter.
Kent worked for La Porte County Maintenance Department for 30 years. He loved the Chicago Cubs, Dr. Who and watching movies. He kept track of everyone's birthdays and looked forward to cookouts and luncheons. Kent loved baked goods and often brought them in to share with his co-workers.
Surviving are his son Michael Carpenter, of La Porte, his sister-in-law Deb Carpenter, nephew Carl and niece Amy Carpenter all of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Preceding him in death were his parents and brother Kevin Carpenter.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 22, 2019 at the La Porte County Complex from 1-3- p.m.
