Kenneth O. Orlowski, 93, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, and formerly of La Porte and Michigan City passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at the Brookdale of Tarpon Springs in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at noon at the Root Funeral Home with Rev. JoEllyn Chadwick officiating. Cremation will follow services and burial of the cremains will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
