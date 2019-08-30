Kenneth M. Conn Oct. 31, 1951 - Aug. 27, 2019

Kenneth M. Conn, 67, of La Porte, passed away unexpectedly at 10:21 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in his home.
He was born Oct. 31, 1951, in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to Perry K. and Irene A. (Stock) Conn.
Kenneth retired as a Correctional Officer from the Indiana Department of Correction, Westville Correctional Facility, after 15 years of service. He loved his cats, Chloe and Jinks, was an avid Chicago Cubs and White Sox fan and enjoyed fishing.
On April 22, 1989, in Lebanon, Missouri, he married, Diana (Calton) Conn, who preceded him in death on Feb. 24, 2012.
Also preceding in death were his parents.
Surviving are two sisters, Patricia Faherty of Holts Summit, Missouri and Carmen E. Eagle of Saint Charles, Missouri; one brother, Walter (Kathy) Conn of Lebanon, Missouri; aunt and uncle, Abbas and Rosel Fatemi of Oster Ode, Germany; three stepchildren, Michael Sacks, Jeff Sacks and Tina Benavidez; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial gathering celebrating his life will be held from 4-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte (219) 362-3100. Burial will take place at a family cemetery in Lebanon, Missouri, to join his wife, Diana, at a later date.
Please send contributions to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. Ind. 2, La Porte, IN 46350 or to the Michiana Humane Society, 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City, IN 46360
A special thank you to John and Julie Miller for providing the handcrafted headstone.
