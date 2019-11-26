Kenneth "Kenny" L. Wedow April 17, 1957 - Nov. 22, 2019

Kenneth "Kenny" L. Wedow, 62, of La Porte, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Kenny was born on April 17, 1957, in La Porte, Indiana, to Lysle and Rosemary Wedow.
On July 12, 1986 in Kingsford Heights, Indiana, he married Donna Ruth Beck, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Lindsey Wedow of Canton, Michigan and Robert "Robbee" Wedow of Boston, Massachusetts; brother, David “Dave” Wedow of Ponte Vedre Beach, Florida; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents.
Kenny worked as a custodian for 39 years within the La Porte Community School Corporation and was known as a person to be trusted and relied upon. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He spent many hours discussing this love of sports with his big brother, Dave. He was always happy in a fishing boat, especially with his brother-in-law, John. Never one to sit around, Kenny was a man who always had a project going. He enjoyed time spent outdoors and was a connoisseur of ice cream. More than anything, Kenny enjoyed any and all time spent with his family.
Kenny was a cherished and respected member of his community. He was a friend to all and had a heart for service. He did things for others without being asked and without wanting anything in return. Kenny left this example of humility for his children, who loved him dearly and will always remember his unconditional love and warm bear hugs. His beloved wife, Donna, will remember him as the most loving husband anyone could ask for. Kenny’s legacy will be one of patience, love, compassion, and above all else, kindness.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Kingsford Heights Wesleyan Church with Pastor Jere Gowin officiating. Burial will follow at Patton Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Kingsford Heights Wesleyan Church, 465 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights, IN 46346.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.