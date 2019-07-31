Kenneth Henry Owens July 17, 1944 - June, 18, 2019

Kenneth Henry Owens, 74, passed away June 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 17, 1944, in Chicago, the son of the late William Henry Owens and Marcella (Shaw) Owens. He graduated from East Alton Wood River High School in 1962, served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1963 to 1967, attaining the rank of Sergeant. A degree (B.S.) in political science followed from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.
Mr. Owens was a member of the First Christian Church of Wood River and was employed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch until retirement. Ken lived in Michigan City, Indiana, for approximately 20 years; during this time he was employed in men's clothing at Blake's Men's Store, J.C. Penny and Droege's in La Porte.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Owens of East Alton, who was the love of his life and true earth angel to all of us; his only child, Ashley Owens of Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania; and his only granddaughter, Olivia Owens of Mount Wolf.
Ashley was born at Memorial Hospital in Michigan City. Ken took great delight in horseback riding with his granddaughter at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton, Illinois. He was a great animal lover with both dogs and cats of his own.
Also surviving are a sister, Marilyn K. Weninger; a brother, Robert W. Owens; a brother-in-law, Donald Weninger; and a niece, Dianne K. Scott, all of Michigan City. He is also survived by another niece, Debbie Weninger of Chicago, Illinois. Two nephews and a niece are located in Tampa, Florida, Jon C. and Scott M. Weninger, and Dana Ann Whiting.
