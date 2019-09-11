Keith S. Rigterink Dec. 28, 1942 - Sept. 8, 2019

Keith S. Rigterink, 76, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at 6:25 a.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Private family services will be conducted. A celebration of life gathering will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born Dec. 28, 1942, in Hamilton, Michigan, to the late Leon and Eunice (Hulst) Rigterink. On Sept. 9, 1990, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Debbie Seaman who survives in Michigan City.
Also surviving are a son, Jeffrey Rigterink of Michigan; sister, Diane Sciba of Walker, Michigan; brother, Larry (Thelma) Rigterink of Holland, Michigan; brother-in-law, Jeff Seaman of New Bremen, Ohio; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Paula Agar of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Keith was the retired owner of Cedar Tap/Cedar Sub Shop. He was a graduate of Michigan State University and a member of the Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity. Keith enjoyed golfing.
Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
