Kathy L. Heminger Aug. 28, 1950 - Aug. 11, 2019

Kathy L. Heminger, 68, of La Porte, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
Kathy was born in La Porte, Indiana on Aug. 28, 1950 to James and Norma (Haverstock) Bennitt.
On September 7, 1968 in New Carlisle, Indiana, she married Philip, who preceded her in death on July 17, 2019. Surviving are her sisters, Sandy Chimento of San Antonio, Texas and Arlene (Fred) Martin of La Porte; sister-in-law, Patricia Forler of Phoenix, Arizona; nieces, Lisa (Cindy) Roddy of New Carlisle, Lori (Doyal) Momon of Rydal, Georgia, Lynda (Mark Sifford) Sorenson of San Antonio, Texas, Amanda (Sergiu) Bec of Tucson, Arizona, and Krista (Jamie) Hentschel of Wheatfield; nephew, Jim (Michelle) Bennitt of La Porte; and special fur baby, Jaden Rose.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and in laws, Frederic and Kay Heminger.
Kathy was a public school aid for many years. She enjoyed taking trips with her sisters.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Jeff Zigler officiating.
A time of visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Kingsford Heights Elementary School Library Fund, 460 Evanston Road, Kingsford Heights, Indiana 46346.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.