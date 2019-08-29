Kathryn (Katie) Gielow July 4, 1939 - Aug. 28, 2019

Kathryn (Katie) Gielow, 80, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019.
Kathryn was born July 4, 1939, in Tipton County, the only child of Robert and Ruth (Teter) Phares who preceded her in death. She was married on Aug. 16, 1964 at the United Methodist Church in Goldsmith, Indiana (Tipton County), to Gene R. Gielow (who survives) whom she met on a blind date arranged by friends Jack and Judy Stark.
Kathryn is survived by her children Dan (Kristen) Gielow of Eureka, Missouri, Doug (Peggy) Gielow of Orono, Minnesota, and Jill Kaletha, of Michigan City: grandchildren Gavin Kaletha, Charlie Gielow, Holt Gielow, twins Brody and Delaney Gielow, and Olivia Gielow: sister-in-law Diane Gielow, first cousin Leon (Pat) Ratcliff, O'Fallon, Illinois, and a niece Nancy (Rick) Hawkins and a nephew Tom (Marcia) Gielow and their children and grandchildren.
Kathryn grew up on a farm in Tipton County, graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 1957, obtained a BS in Education degree from Indiana University, and received a Masters degree from Michigan State University. She taught kindergarten at Knapp, Joy and Edgewood Schools in Michigan City for 25 years. One of the first years of teaching at Knapp School she had 42 kindergarteners in each class. One year at Edgewood she had four sets of twins.
Kathryn was a member of First United Methodist Church in Michigan City where she was a member of United Methodist Women, President of Ruth Circle and former Sunday School and Bible School teacher. Church was important to her and over the years, she served on various other committees. She was also a member of Craft Club, Gourmet Quilters, Dunes Country Quilters, Delta Kappa Gamma, Tri Kappa and a past President of P.E.O. Chapter BR.
Katie will be remembered as a loving wife, nurturing mother, patient teacher and selfless friend. She lived her life with great humility, yet leaves an immense wake of positive influence behind her. Katie gave more than she took in life and did her part to leave this world in a better place than the day she arrived.
Memorial Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 and on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 directly at First United Methodist Church located at 121 E. 7th St., Michigan City, Indiana at 10 a.m. until time of service.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Nancy Nichols officiating.
Interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made in Kathryn's name to First United Methodist Church or the donor's choice.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit www.Carlislefh.com.
