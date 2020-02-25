June R. Lucas, 93, of LaPorte, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Millers Health and Rehab in La Porte.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Swan Lake Memorials Gardens with Pastor Bill Fine officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10-11a.m. at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens Chapel.