June A. Bartels (Sonnenberg) of Frankenmuth, Michigan, formerly of Michigan City, Indiana, went home to her Lord on April 23, 2020 at her home in Winter Village, Frankenmuth, Michigan, age 96 years.
June Sonnenberg was born on June 3, 1923, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Edward Sr. and Augusta (Krieger) Sonnenberg who preceded her in death. She was married to William G. Bartels on July 7, 1945 who survives. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She loved her church work, where she was active in the Ladies Aid, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Sunday School and choir. She was employed by NIPSCO as a company representative. She also loved knitting and crocheting and reading.
