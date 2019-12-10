Judith Anne Kaufman passed away Nov. 29, 2019, while a patient Ingalls Memorial Hospital. She was 74 years old.
Private family services and burial will take place in Palestine Cemetery, Palestine, Indiana. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
Judy was born in Wabash, Indiana on Sept. 27, 1944 to Daniel Kaufman Sr. and Eva Maxine Holloway. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sherry (Kaufman) Hawkins.
Judy was a lifelong beautician and was the owner of Judy K’s Beauty Salon. Her hobbies included gardening, reading and word search puzzles. She will be remembered as a wonderful daughter, aunt and friend.
She is survived by Kim (Kaufman) Bates, David Kaufman, Robert Hawkins, Lora Hawkins, Robert “Scott” Hawkins, Marcia Nowatzke, Timothy Nowatzke and Carrie (Nowatzke) Hopson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association, 115 W. Washington St., Ste 1180 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
