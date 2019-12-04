Judith Ann Herrold, PhD. Feb. 22, 1937 - Nov. 26, 2019

Judith Ann Herrold, PhD., 82, Stevens Point, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at the Portage County Health Care Center.
She was born Feb. 22, 1937 to Dr. Alden E. and Helen B. (Reed) Herrold. Her brother, Dr. Jon Herrold, and her parents preceded her in death. She is survived by her nephews and niece, Michael Herrold, Thorntown, Indiana, Sheri (Herrold) Potts of South Bend, Indiana, and Jeff Herrold of Canyon Lake, Texas, and a God child, Cathy J. Van Dyn Hoven, Wisconsin.
Judy was an emeritus professor at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and held joint appointments in the Schools of Health Promotion/Human Development and Health Exercise Science/Athletics. She was a specialist in teaching physiology of exercise and human anatomy, retiring in 2001/2002 academic year after 34 years of teaching.
Judy established one of the first human anatomy labs in the state. She was also one of the first women certified by American College of Sports Medicine in exercise technology in the late 70s. She was well known for advising students in pre-med, nursing, physical therapy, majors in physical education and health and wellness. Judy was active in UWSP faculty senate.
In addition to her teaching, Judy, spent a lifetime enjoying music. She played piano, trombone, and her favorites, flute and piccolo. She played in many groups over the years including the La Porte, Indiana City Band, Michigan City, Indiana Municipal Band, Indiana University Symphonic Band, and more recently the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra, Stevens Point City Band and the Stevens Point Grenadiers.
A memorial service will be held at United Methodist Church, 600 Wilshire Blvd., Stevens Point, Wisconsin on Dec. 9, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. Minister Tim O'Brien will preside, 4 p.m. Welcome in the Fellowship room, light meal provided, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Minister open service; invite stories/music/memories shared; 6 p.m. closure.
In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to contribute to the Judith Ann Herrold AT Professional Scholarship. Checks can be mailed to the UWSP Foundation, 2100 Main St., 134 Old Main, Stevens Point, WI 54481.
