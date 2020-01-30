Judith Ann Caddo, 72, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 6:09 a.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Mark Reshan officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Chapel in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.