Joyce Helen Wysocki Oct. 26, 1941 - July 4, 2019

Joyce Helen Wysocki, 77, of Walkerton, passed away at home on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Joyce was born on Oct. 26, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, to Fred and Madeline (VanArkle) Hamer.
On Oct. 16, 1958, she married Lawrence Wysocki Sr. who preceded her on Nov. 4, 2012. Surviving are her children, Sandra Wysocki of Wisconsin, Lawrence (Connie) Wysocki Jr. of Fish Lake and James (Jodine) Wysocki of Crestwood, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Michael Culver, Jennifer Culver, Steve Wysocki, Brian (Jennifer) Wysocki, Steven Wysocki, Elizabeth (Megan) Chichila and Matthew Wysocki; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters, Jean Becker, Marilyn Workman and Penny Hills; brother, Tom Hamer; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; and sisters, Peg Lebeck and Sandra Hamer.
Joyce owned the Tax Shelter in Fish Lake, Indiana. She was a member of the Fish Lake Conservation Club.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. (CST) on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Ian Williams officiating. A private interment will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Beverly Cemetery in Blue Island, Illinois.
A time of visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. (CST) on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078.
