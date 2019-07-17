Joyce Elaine Allison Oct. 3, 1943 - July 14, 2019

Joyce Elaine Allison, 75, of La Porte, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Golden Living Center, La Porte, surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born in Baroda, Michigan, on Oct. 3, 1943, to Edwin and Leona (Kizer) Schmaltz.
Surviving are her children, Robert (Debbie) Allison of La Porte, Lynn (Jim) Bessegato of La Porte, Wendy (Tim) Tucker of Westville, and Heather (Curt) Moothart of Melissa, Texas; 17 grandchildren, Allison, AJ, and Claire Raymond, Erynn and Leah Mahlka, Jack Hochstetler, Grace, Olivia, Savannah, Nevaeh, and Daniel Moothart, Kyle Allison, Allie Bessegato, Katie and Kallie Tucker, Alexis Nelson, and Randy Light; two great-grandchildren, Mary Jane Ruhl and Griffin Nelson; siblings, Mary Hampsten of San Antonio, Texas, Jerry (Sue) Schmaltz of West Lafayette, Doris Stanley of Michigan City, and Penny (Don) Nelson of La Porte; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Don Stanley; and brother-in-law, Ron Hampsten.
Joyce was an office administrator for many years at Eye Associates. She was a part of the First Church of God family. Joyce was a faithful servant of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed participating in prayer groups and Bible studies. Joyce volunteered in young Christian mentoring, Journey of Hope service for young mothers, and Heart to Heart Hospice.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at First Church of God with Pastor Jeff Zigler officiating.
A time of visitation will be held from 11 am until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the La Porte First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincoln Way, La Porte, IN 46350 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 402 Wall St., Ste. 22, Valparaiso, IN 46383.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
