Joseph W. Harris April 21, 1940 - Aug. 31, 2019

Joseph W. Harris, 79, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana.
He was born April 21, 1940, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Ralph William and Edith L.
He was a member of the Conservation Club for many years as well as a member of the Moose Club. He was President of the Rolling Prairie Cemetery Board as well. His favorite past time was visiting the Blue Chip Casino (even though he did not gamble) where he enjoyed dancing. A special thanks to Bonnie Mossman for the care she showed Joseph.
He is survived by a son, Timothy Harris; daughter, Nora Scott of Phoenix, Arizona; brother, Mike (Deb) Harris; sister, Marguerite Schroeder; two grandchildren, Brad Scott and Tyler Scott.
He is preceded in death by his wife Hope Marie; and his parents.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 6 from 5-8 p.m. A life celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home Inc., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor George Bond officiating. Interment will follow at the Rolling Prairie Cemetery, Rolling Prairie, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
