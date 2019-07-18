Joseph W. Hajdusiewicz July 7, 1951 - June 14, 2019

Michigan City native Joseph W. Hajdusiewicz passed away on June 14, 2019 in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Born in Hammond, Indiana on July 7, 1951, Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Donalda Hajdusiewicz and step-daughter Denise Orr (Robert). He is survived by wife Linda; step-grandchildren Nicole and Alex Orr; siblings Mandy Hajdusiewicz of Michigan City, Cindy Murray (Gary) of South Bend, and Jerry Hajdusiewicz (Babs) of Atlanta, Georgia; niece Alison E.H. McLaughlin (Jenny Robertson) of Newton, Massachusetts and nephew Nick Hajdusiewicz of Dallas Texas; aunts Mary Witz (Chuck) and Rita Wojcik both of Plymouth, Indiana; and numerous cousins.
Joe graduated from Elston High School and Valparaiso University.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Aug. 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1007 U.S. 12, Michigan City.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasia, 6 Executive Drive, Ste. 2, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or online at www.nfed.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.